Gold Rates Up By Rs 1,500 To Rs 226,800 Per Tola

Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2023 | 07:28 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 1,500 and was sold at Rs 226,800 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs 225,300 on the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 1,286 to Rs 194,444 from Rs193,158 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 Karat gold went up to Rs 178,240 from Rs 177,063, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs 50 to Rs 2,800 whereas that of ten-gram silver went up by Rs 42.86 to Rs 2,400.54.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $5 to $1,889 from $1,894, the association reported.

