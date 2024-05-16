Gold Rates Up By Rs 1,600 Per Tola To Rs 245,600
Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 1,600 and was sold at Rs 245,600 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs 244,000 on last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 1,371 to Rs 210,562 from Rs 209,191 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs 193,016 from Rs 191, 758, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola silver increased by Rs.80 to Rs2,730 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs.68.59 to Rs2,340.53.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $25 to $2,390 from $2,365, the association reported.
