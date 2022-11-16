UrduPoint.com

Gold Rates Up By Rs 1,850 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Gold rates up by Rs 1,850 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 1,850 on Wednesday as it was sold at Rs 158,850 against its sale at Rs157,000 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs 1,586 and was sold at Rs 136,188 against Rs 134,602, whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs 124,839 against its sale at Rs 123,385, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs1690 and Rs 1,448.90 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $7 and was traded at $1782 against its sale at $1,775 the previous day, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All

Recent Stories

PTI to take legal action against Umar Farooq Zahoo ..

PTI to take legal action against Umar Farooq Zahoor

1 hour ago
 Pakistan's talks with IMF expected to delay

Pakistan's talks with IMF expected to delay

2 hours ago
 Dollar continues upward trajectory against rupee

Dollar continues upward trajectory against rupee

4 hours ago
 Int'l Day for Tolerance being observed today

Int'l Day for Tolerance being observed today

4 hours ago
 Journalist Arshad Sharif's killing: Mother says sh ..

Journalist Arshad Sharif's killing: Mother says she doesn't have faith in govt

5 hours ago
 Defense Minister says army chief's appointment to ..

Defense Minister says army chief's appointment to start on Friday

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.