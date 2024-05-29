Gold Rates Up By Rs 2,400 Per Tola To Rs 242,700
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 2,400 and was sold at Rs 242,700 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs 240,300 on last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 2,058 to Rs 208,076 from Rs 206,018 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs 190,736 from Rs 188,850, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola silver increased by Rs 100 to Rs 2,900 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs 85.74
to Rs 2,486.28.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $13 to $2,352 from $2,339, the Association reported.
