Gold Rates Up By Rs 2,500 Per Tola To Rs 240,500
Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 2,500 and was sold at Rs. 240,500 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs.238,000 on last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 1,257 to Rs 206,190 from Rs 204,047 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs 189,007 from Rs 187,043, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 2,620 and Rs 2,254.80 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $21 to $2,322 from $2,301, the Association said.
