Gold Rates Up By Rs 2,600 To Rs 221,000 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Gold rates up by Rs 2,600 to Rs 221,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.2,600 and was sold at Rs 221,000 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs 218,400 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 2,229 to Rs 189,472 from Rs187,243 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs 173,683 from Rs 171,640, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.2,620 and Rs.2,246.21 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $29 to $2,062 from $2,033, the Association reported.

