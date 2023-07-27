Open Menu

Gold Rates Up By Rs 2,600 To Rs224,700 Per Tola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 27, 2023 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 2,600 and was sold at Rs.224,700 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs 222,100 on the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.2,230 to Rs.

192,644 from Rs. 190,415, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 2750 and Rs2357.68 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $3 to $1,975 from $1,972, the association reported.

