Gold Rates Up By Rs 2,700 Per Tola To Rs 223,900

Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2024 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) The price of per tola 24 karat gold increased by Rs2,700 and was sold at Rs223,900 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs 221,200 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 2,315 to Rs191,958 from Rs 89,643 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs175,962 from Rs 173,840 the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs 2,600 and Rs 2,229.08 respectively.

The prices of gold in international market increased by $26 and was sold at $2,135 as compared to the last day's $2,109.

