Gold Rates Up By Rs 2,800 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan Published July 24, 2023 | 07:58 PM

The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs2,800 and was sold at Rs.225,600 on Monday against its sale at Rs. 223,800 the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs2,800 and was sold at Rs.225,600 on Monday against its sale at Rs. 223,800 the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 2,143 to Rs193,158 from Rs.

191,015 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs 177,062 from Rs. 175,097, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs 2750 and Rs2357.68 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $3 to $1,965 from $1962, the association reported.

