Gold Rates Up By Rs 300 To Rs 225,300 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Gold rates up by Rs 300 to Rs 225,300 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 300 and was sold at Rs 225,300 on Friday compared to its sale at Rs 225,000 on the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 257 to Rs 193,158 from Rs 192,901 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 Karat gold went up to Rs 177,063 from Rs 176,826, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 2750 and Rs 2357.68 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $6 to $1,894 from $1,900, the association reported.

