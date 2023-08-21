Open Menu

Gold Rates Up By Rs 3,100 To Rs 229,900 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2023 | 06:48 PM

The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 3,100 and was sold at Rs 229,900 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs 226,800 on the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 3,100 and was sold at Rs 229,900 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs 226,800 on the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 2,658 to Rs 197,102 from Rs 194,444 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs 180,677 from Rs 178,240, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and 10 grams silver remained constant at Rs 2,800 and Rs 2,400.54 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $2 to $1,891 from $1,889, the Association reported.

