Gold Rates Up By Rs 400 Per Tola To Rs 241,000

Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Gold rates up by Rs 400 per tola to Rs 241,000

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) The price of per tola of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 400 and was sold at Rs 241,000 on Thursday against its sale at Rs 240,600 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 343 to Rs 206,619 from Rs 206,276 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs 189,400 from Rs 189,086, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 2,850 and Rs 2,443.41 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $9 to $2,304 from $2313, the association reported.

