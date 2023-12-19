Open Menu

Gold Rates Up By Rs 400 To Rs 217,200 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Gold rates up by Rs 400 to Rs 217,200 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 400 and was sold at Rs 217,600 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs 217,200 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 343 to Rs 186,557 from Rs 186,214 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs 171,011 from Rs 170,696, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and 10 gram silver remained stagnant at Rs 2,670 and 2,289.09 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $4 to $2,047 from $.2,043, the Association reported.

