Gold Rates Up By Rs 450 Per Tola To Rs 228,600

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Gold rates up by Rs 450 per tola to Rs 228,600

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) The price of per tola 24 karat gold increased by Rs450 and was sold at Rs228,600 on Friday compared to its sale at Rs228,150 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 386 to Rs195,988 from Rs 195,602 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs179,655 from Rs 179,301 the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs 2,600 and Rs 2,229.08 respectively.

The prices of gold in international market increased by $6 and was sold at $2,180 as compared to the last day's $2,174.

More Stories From Business