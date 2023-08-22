Gold rates up by Rs 4,600 to Rs 234,500 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 4,600 and was sold at Rs 234,500 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs 229,900 on the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 4,600 and was sold at Rs 234,500 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs 229,900 on the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 3,944 to Rs 201,046 from Rs 197,102 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs 184,292 from Rs 180,677, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and 10 grams silver remained constant at Rs 2,800 and Rs 2,400.54 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $10 to $1,901 from $1,891, the Association reported.