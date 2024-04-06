Open Menu

Gold Rates Up By Rs 4,900 To Rs 245,100 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2024 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs 4,900 and was sold at Rs 245,100 on Saturday as compared to its sale at Rs 240,200 on the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold increased by Rs4,200 and was sold at Rs 210,134 against the sale price of Rs205,932 and 10 gram 22 karat gold also increased to Rs192,622 from Rs 188,772, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 2,650 and Rs 2271.94 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $44 to 2,350 from $2,306, the Association reported.

