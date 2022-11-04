UrduPoint.com

Gold Rates Up By Rs 500 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi Published November 04, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Gold rates up by Rs 500 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 500 on Friday and was sold at Rs 151, 500 against its sale at Rs 151,000, the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs 429 and was sold at Rs 129, 887 against Rs 129, 458; whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs 119, 063 against its sale at Rs 118,670, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs 1, 590 and Rs1, 363.13 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $34 and was sold at $1,650 against its sale at $1, 616, the association reported.

