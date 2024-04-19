Open Menu

Gold Rates Up By Rs 500 To Rs 250,700 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Gold rates up by Rs 500 to Rs 250,700 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs 500 and was sold at Rs.250,700 on Friday as compared to its sale at Rs.250,200 on the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.429 and was sold at Rs 214,935 against the sale price of Rs.

214,506 and 10 gram 22 karat gold also increased to Rs.197,024 from Rs.196,631, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.2,780 and Rs.2,383.40 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $5 to 2,400 from $2,395, the Association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

Naqvi directs foolproof measures for protection of ..

Naqvi directs foolproof measures for protection of Chinese nationals

7 minutes ago
 Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US m ..

Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US media

3 hours ago
 Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army ..

Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army chief

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Bar ..

Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Barcelona

15 hours ago
At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' repr ..

At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' reprisals

15 hours ago
 G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid

G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid

15 hours ago
 EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US c ..

EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US challenge

15 hours ago
 5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambu ..

5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambushed by terrorists in D I Khan

16 hours ago
 Pak-New Zealand match called off due to rain

Pak-New Zealand match called off due to rain

16 hours ago
 NHA restores traffic on roads affected by recent r ..

NHA restores traffic on roads affected by recent rains in Balochistan

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business