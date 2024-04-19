Gold Rates Up By Rs 500 To Rs 250,700 Per Tola
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs 500 and was sold at Rs.250,700 on Friday as compared to its sale at Rs.250,200 on the previous day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.429 and was sold at Rs 214,935 against the sale price of Rs.
214,506 and 10 gram 22 karat gold also increased to Rs.197,024 from Rs.196,631, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.2,780 and Rs.2,383.40 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $5 to 2,400 from $2,395, the Association reported.
