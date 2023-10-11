Open Menu

Gold Rates Up By Rs. 5,500 To Rs.205,500 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2023 | 06:32 PM

The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs. 5,500 and was sold at Rs. 205,500 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs. 199,500 the previous day of trading

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs. 5,500 and was sold at Rs. 205,500 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs. 199,500 the previous day of trading.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.4,715 to Rs.175,754 from Rs.

171,039 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.161,108 from Rs. 156,786 the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.2,500 and Rs.2,143.34 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $16 to $1,872 from $1,856, the Association reported.

