Gold Rates Up By Rs 700 Per Tola To Rs 215,800
Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) The price of per tola 24 karat gold increased by Rs700 and was sold at Rs 215,800 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs 215,100 on the last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs600 to Rs185,014 from Rs184,414 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs169,596 from Rs169,046, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs2,570 and Rs2,203.36 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $02 to $2,054 from $2,056, the Association reported.
