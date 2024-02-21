Open Menu

Gold Rates Up By Rs 750 Per Tola To Rs 215,200

Published February 21, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The price of per tola 24 karat gold increased by Rs 750 and was sold at Rs 215,200 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs 214,450 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 644 to Rs 184,500 from Rs 183,856 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs 169,124 from Rs 168,535, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs 2,570 and Rs 2,203.36 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $6 to $2,048, the Association reported.

More Stories From Business