Gold Rates Up By Rs 800 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi Published August 02, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Gold rates up by Rs 800 per tola

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.800 and was sold at Rs.223,000 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs.222,200 on the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also increased by Rs686 to Rs 191,187 from Rs190,501 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs175,254 from Rs.174,626.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained unchanged at Rs2,800 and Rs2,400.54 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $1 to $1,951 from $1,950, the association reported.

More Stories From Business