Gold Rates Up By Rs 800 Per Tola To Rs 240,800

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Gold rates up by Rs 800 per tola to Rs 240,800

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 800 and was sold at Rs 240,800 on Monday compared to its sale at

Rs 240,000 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 686 to Rs 206,447 from Rs 205,761 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs 189,243 from Rs 188,615, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs,2,800 and Rs.2,400.54 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $10 to $2,343 from $2,333, the association reported.

