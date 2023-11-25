Open Menu

Gold Rates Up By Rs 800 To Rs 216,500 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi Published November 25, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Gold rates up by Rs 800 to Rs 216,500 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.800 and was sold at Rs 216,500 on Saturday compared to its sale at

Rs 215,700 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 686 to Rs 185,614 from Rs184,928 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs 170,146 from Rs 169,517, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram Silver remained stagnant at Rs 2,550 and 2,186.21 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $9 to $2,022 from $2013, the Association reported.

