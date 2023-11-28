Open Menu

Gold Rates Up By Rs 800 To Rs 218,400 Per Tola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2023 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.800 and was sold at Rs 218,400 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs 217,600 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 686 to Rs 187,243 from Rs186,557 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs 171,640 from Rs 171,010, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.2,620 and Rs.2,246.21 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $3 to $2,033 from $2,030, the Association reported.

