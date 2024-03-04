Gold Rates Up By Rs 900 Per Tola To Rs 221,200
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) The price of per tola 24 karat gold increased by Rs 900 and was sold at Rs 221,200 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs 220,300 on the last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 771 to Rs 189,643 from Rs 188,872 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs 173,840 from Rs 173,132, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs 2,600 and Rs 2,229.08 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $03 to $2,106 from $2,103, the Association reported.
Recent Stories
It is hoped that the newly elected government will play a key role in establishi ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 March 2024
PSL 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024
Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock
Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body
KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..
Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF
More Stories From Business
-
Advisory for growers regarding sugarcane cultivation2 hours ago
-
Renewal of FWCCI membership till 31st2 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 March 20247 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 March 20248 hours ago
-
Dubai Business Conference, a milestone to bring investment: President ICCI19 hours ago
-
PCMEA delegation meets Customs Collector22 hours ago
-
Business world expects to witness era of 'Pakistan Speed' under PM-elect Shehbaz: PBF23 hours ago
-
PFC to take part in 4- day Intel Hong Kong expo23 hours ago
-
KTH chairman greets PM23 hours ago
-
Iftikhar Malik felicitates Shehbaz Sharif23 hours ago