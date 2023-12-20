Gold rates up by Rs 900 to Rs 218,500 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 900 and was sold at Rs 218,500 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs 217,600 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 771 to Rs 187,328 from Rs 186,557 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs 171,718 from Rs 171,011, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs.20 to Rs.2,650 whereas that of ten gram silver reduced by Rs.17.15 to and 2,271.94 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $13 to $2,060 from $.2,047, the Association reported.