Open Menu

Gold Rates Up By Rs 900 To Rs 218,500 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Gold rates up by Rs 900 to Rs 218,500 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 900 and was sold at Rs 218,500 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs 217,600 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 771 to Rs 187,328 from Rs 186,557 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs 171,718 from Rs 171,011, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs.20 to Rs.2,650 whereas that of ten gram silver reduced by Rs.17.15 to and 2,271.94 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $13 to $2,060 from $.2,047, the Association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan expresses support for Yumna Khan over ..

Mahira Khan expresses support for Yumna Khan over debut film ‘Nayab’

55 minutes ago
 Pakistan has made unparalleled contributions, sacr ..

Pakistan has made unparalleled contributions, sacrifices in fight against terror ..

2 hours ago
 Govt committed to zero tolerance against surrogate ..

Govt committed to zero tolerance against surrogate companies baiting public via ..

3 hours ago
 Melbourne Test: Pakistan's fast bowler Khurram Sh ..

Melbourne Test: Pakistan's fast bowler Khurram Shahzad undergoes MRI scan

3 hours ago
 PCB chief’s involving Babar Azam’s captaincy g ..

PCB chief’s involving Babar Azam’s captaincy goes viral

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 December 2023

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Burger, De Zorzi take South Africa to ODI victory ..

Burger, De Zorzi take South Africa to ODI victory over India

15 hours ago
 Senate body expresses dissatisfaction on SBP respo ..

Senate body expresses dissatisfaction on SBP response on money laundering

15 hours ago
 Cricket: South Africa v India 2nd ODI scores

Cricket: South Africa v India 2nd ODI scores

15 hours ago
 Two women shot dead

Two women shot dead

15 hours ago
 Experts called upon effective project management s ..

Experts called upon effective project management skills for development projects

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business