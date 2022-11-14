Gold rates up by Rs100 per tola 14 Nov 2022

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 100 on Monday as it was sold at Rs156,000 against its sale at Rs155,900, the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 100 on Monday as it was sold at Rs156,000 against its sale at Rs155,900, the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs 84 and was sold at Rs 133,744 against Rs133,660; whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs 122,600 against its sale at Rs 122,52, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1680 and Rs 1,440.32 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $14 and was traded at 1,757 against its sale at $1,771 the previous day, the association reported.