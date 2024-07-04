Gold Rates Up By Rs.1,000 Per Tola To Rs.243,300
Sumaira FH Published July 04, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) The price of per tola of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.1,000 and was sold at Rs.243,300 on Thursday against its sale at Rs. 242,300 on last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.857 to Rs.208,590 from Rs.
207,733 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.191,207 from Rs. 190,422, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.2,850 and Rs.2,443.41 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $10 to $2,355 from $2,345, the Association reported.
