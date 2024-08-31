Gold rates up by Rs.1,000 per tola to Rs.262,500

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2024 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.1,000 and was sold at Rs.262,500 on Friday compared to its sale at Rs.261,500 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.857 to Rs. 225,051 from Rs.

226,080 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.206,297 from Rs.205,511, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.2,950 and Rs.2,529.14, respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $13 to $2,503 from $2,516, the Association reported.

