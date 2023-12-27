Open Menu

Gold Rates Up By Rs.1,000 To Rs. 220,600 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Gold rates up by Rs.1,000 to Rs. 220,600 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.1,000 and was sold at Rs. 220,600 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs. 219,600 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs. 857 to Rs.189,129 from Rs.

188,272 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs. 173,368 from Rs. 172,582, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs.30 to Rs2,680 whereas that of ten gram Silver went up by Rs.25.72 to Rs.2,297.66.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $13 to $2,085 from $2,072, the Association reported.

