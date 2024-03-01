Open Menu

Gold Rates Up By Rs.1,100 Per Tola To Rs 216,800

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Gold rates up by Rs.1,100 per tola to Rs 216,800

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The price of per tola 24 karat gold increased by Rs1,100 and was sold at Rs 216,800 on Friday compared to its sale at Rs 215,700 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs943 to Rs185,871 from Rs184,928 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs170,382 from Rs169,517, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs2,570 and Rs2,203.36 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $10 to $2,067 from $2,057, the Association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

ECP issues schedule for presidential election

ECP issues schedule for presidential election

2 hours ago
 IU not utilizing Naseem Shah properly in PSL 9: Mi ..

IU not utilizing Naseem Shah properly in PSL 9: Misbah

2 hours ago
 Ali Amin Gandapur elected as CM KPK assembly

Ali Amin Gandapur elected as CM KPK assembly

2 hours ago
 Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomati ..

Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomatic support to Palestinian broth ..

2 hours ago
 Polling for election of NA Speaker underway

Polling for election of NA Speaker underway

3 hours ago
 Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month ja ..

Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month jail over misconduct

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre

Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre

15 hours ago
 IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony

IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony

17 hours ago
 DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid we ..

DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast

16 hours ago
 AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immedia ..

AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business