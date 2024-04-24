Gold rates up by Rs.1,100 per tola to Rs.242,000

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.1,100 and was sold at Rs.242,000 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs.240,900 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.943 to Rs.207,476 from Rs.

206,533 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.190,186 from Rs. 189,322, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs.2,650 and Rs.2,271.94 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $11 to $2,320 from $2,309, the Association.