Gold Rates Up By Rs.1,100 Per Tola To Rs.244,400
Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) The price of per tola of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.1,100 and was sold at Rs.244,400 on Friday against its sale at Rs.243,300 on last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.944 to Rs.209,534 from Rs.
208,590 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.192,072 from Rs. 191,207, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.2,850 and Rs.2,443.41 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $9 to $2,364 from $2,3355, the Association reported.
Recent Stories
Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities
Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant
Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad
Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024
Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets
Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..
Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for economic growth: PM's Coordinator
Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi
Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory: Senator Siddiqui
PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO Plus summits in Astana
More Stories From Business
-
Foxconn's Q2 revenues up by over 19%1 hour ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES2 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 20246 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 20247 hours ago
-
EV makers Nio, XPeng commit to EU market despite tariffs16 hours ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves increased to $ 14.57 billion17 hours ago
-
Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb chairs meeting of CCoSOEs17 hours ago
-
39 fall ill in gas leak at Malaysia airport facility17 hours ago
-
PSX-100 Index close at 80,282.80 points18 hours ago
-
PARC in collaboration with TIKA established two labs18 hours ago
-
Chairman EPZA urges business community to set up private EPZs18 hours ago
-
NA Committee for ensuring resource mobilization for farmers18 hours ago