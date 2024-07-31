Open Menu

Gold Rates Up By Rs.1,200 Per Tola To Rs.253,500

Faizan Hashmi Published July 31, 2024 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) The price of per tola of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.1,200 and was sold at Rs. 253,500 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs.252,300 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs. 1,029 to Rs. 217,335 from Rs.

216,306 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs. 199,224 from Rs. 198,281, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs.40 to Rs2,900 whereas that of ten gram silver increased by Rs.28.30 to Rs.2,486.28.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $27 to $2,415 from $2,388, the Association reported.

