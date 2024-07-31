Gold Rates Up By Rs.1,200 Per Tola To Rs.253,500
Faizan Hashmi Published July 31, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) The price of per tola of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.1,200 and was sold at Rs. 253,500 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs.252,300 on last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs. 1,029 to Rs. 217,335 from Rs.
216,306 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs. 199,224 from Rs. 198,281, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola silver increased by Rs.40 to Rs2,900 whereas that of ten gram silver increased by Rs.28.30 to Rs.2,486.28.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $27 to $2,415 from $2,388, the Association reported.
Recent Stories
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais
More Stories From Business
-
Govt slashes petrol price by Rs 6.17, HSD by Rs 10.86 per liter7 hours ago
-
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.178 hours ago
-
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal8 hours ago
-
FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-258 hours ago
-
CPEC 2.0 is making Pakistan an attractive investment destination, Ahsan Iqbal8 hours ago
-
SECP recommends formation of pools to meet insured Pakistan vision8 hours ago
-
UAE Ambassador, Commerce minister discuss bilateral trade, investment10 hours ago
-
Acquisition of German conglomerate, CCP’s approval for market integration10 hours ago
-
Govt pursuing vision of transforming Pakistan into a hub of innovation: Rana Tanveer10 hours ago
-
Provincial Minister of Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain chairs PSIC Board meeting10 hours ago
-
Stocks rise ahead of Fed meeting; Yen rallies11 hours ago
-
PDWP approves 7 development schemes worth Rs 8.974bn12 hours ago