Gold Rates Up By Rs.1,250 To Rs.209,600 Per Tola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 23, 2023 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.1,250 and was sold at Rs. 209,600 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs.208,350 the previous day of trading.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.1,072 to Rs.179,698 from Rs.

178,626 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.164,723 from Rs.163,741, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.2,550 and Rs.2,186.21 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $9 to $2,001 from $1,992, the Association reported.

