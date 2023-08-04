Open Menu

Gold Rates Up By Rs1,300 Per Tola

Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Gold rates up by Rs1,300 per tola

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.1,300 and was sold at Rs.221,500 on Friday against its sale at Rs. 220,200 on the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also increased by Rs1,115 to Rs 189,901 from Rs188,786 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs174,076 from Rs. 173,054.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs.2750 and Rs.2,357.68 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $4 to $1,932 from $1,936, the association reported.

More Stories From Business