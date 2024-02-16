Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Gold rates up by Rs.1,300 to Rs.212,400 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.1,300 and was sold at Rs.212,400 in the local market on Friday against its sale at Rs.211,100 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs.1,115 to Rs.

182,099 from Rs 180,984 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.166,924 from Rs. 165,902, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs2,580 and Rs.2,211.93 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $12 to $2,025 against its sale at $2,013 the previous day, the Association reported.

