Gold rates up by Rs.1,300 to Rs.215,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) The price per tola of 24 karat gold increased by Rs1,300 and was sold at Rs.215,000 in the local market on Friday as against its sale at Rs.213,700 on the last trading day.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went up by Rs.1,115 to Rs.

184,328 from Rs183,213 and the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs.168,976 from Rs.169,945.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.2,600 and Rs.2,229.08 respectively.

However, the price of gold in the international market increased by $13 to $2,045 from $.2,032, the Association reported.