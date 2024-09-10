Gold Rates Up By Rs.1,300 To Rs.261,700
Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.1,300 and was sold at Rs.261,700 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs.260,400 on last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.1,114 to Rs. 224,365 from Rs.
223,251 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.205,668 from Rs. 204,647, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola silver increased by Rs.50 to Rs.2,900 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs.42.87 to Rs.2,486.28.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $10 to $2,500 from $2,490, the Association reported.
