Gold rates up by Rs.1,400 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 1,400 and was sold at Rs 217,700 on Friday compared to its sale at Rs. 216,300 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs .1,201 to Rs.

186,643 from Rs 185,442 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs 171,089 from Rs. 169,989, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram Silver remained stagnant at Rs 2,600 and 2,229.08 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $14 to $2,074from $.2,060, the Association reported.