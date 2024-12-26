Gold rates up by Rs.1,400 per tola

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2024 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.1,400 and was sold at Rs.274,000 on Thursday against its sale at Rs 272,600 the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.1,200 to Rs.234,911 from Rs.

233,711 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.215,335 from Rs 214,235, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The prices of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 3,350 and Rs. Rs 2,872.08 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $14 to $2,628 from $2,614, the Association reported.

