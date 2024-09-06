Gold Rates Up By Rs1,400 To Rs.263,500 Per Tola
Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2024 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.1,400 and was traded at Rs.263,500 on Friday against its sale at Rs.262,100 the previous day.
The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also went up by Rs.1,200 and was sold at Rs.225,908 against Rs.
224,708 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs.207,083 from Rs.205,983, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.2,900 and Rs.2,486, respectively.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $15 to $2,518 against $2,503, the Association reported.
