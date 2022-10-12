UrduPoint.com

Gold Rates Up By Rs1,450

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2022 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold on Wednesday witnessed an increase of Rs1,450 and was sold at Rs146,300 against its sale at Rs144,850 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs1,286 to Rs125,429 against Rs124,143 last day, and that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs114,976 against Rs113,836 on Tuesday, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1,570 and Rs1,346.02 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market witnessed no change and was traded at $1668, the Association reported.

More Stories From Business

