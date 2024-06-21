Gold rates up by Rs.1,600 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) The price of per tola of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.1,600 and was sold at Rs.242,900 on Friday against its sale at Rs. 241,300 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs. 1,372 to Rs.208,248 from Rs.

206,876 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.190,894 from Rs. 189,636, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

Per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs.2,750 and Rs.2,357.68 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $28 to $2,363 from $2,335, the Association reported.