Gold Rates Up By Rs.1,600 To Rs.221,300 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Gold rates up by Rs.1,600 to Rs.221,300 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.1,600 and was sold at Rs.221,300 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs.219,700 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.1,372 to Rs.189,729 from Rs.

188,357 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs.173,918 from Rs. 172,661, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained unchanged at Rs2,680 and Rs.2,297.66 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $.12 and was sold at $2,094 against $2,082, the Association reported.

