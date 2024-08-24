Gold Rates Up By Rs.1,700 Per Tola To Rs.263,700
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2024 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.1,700 and was sold at Rs.263,700 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs.262,000 on last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.1,457 to Rs. 226,080 from Rs.
224,623 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.207,240 from Rs.205,904, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.2,950 and Rs.2,529.14, respectively.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $20 to 2,512 from $2,492, the Association reported.
