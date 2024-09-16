Open Menu

Gold Rates Up By Rs.1,700 Per Tola To Rs.268,000

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2024 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.1,700 and was sold at Rs.268,000 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs. 266,300 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.1,458 to Rs. 229,767 from Rs.

228,309 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.210,620 from Rs. 209,283, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.2,950 and Rs.2,529.14, respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $10 to $2,587 from $2,577, the Association reported.

More Stories From Business