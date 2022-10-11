Gold rates up by Rs1,750 11 Oct 2022

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs1,750 on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs1,750 on Tuesday and was sold at Rs144,850 against its sale at Rs143,100 the previous day.The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs1,458 and was sold at Rs124,143 against Rs122,685; whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs113,836 against its sale at Rs112,461, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1570 and Rs1346.02 respectively.The price of gold in international market decreased by $9 and was sold at $1668 against its sale at $1677, the association reported.