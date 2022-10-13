Gold rates up by Rs1,800

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold on Thursday witnessed an increase of Rs1,800 and was sold at Rs148,100 against its sale at Rs146,300 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs1,543 to Rs126,972 against Rs125,429 last day, and that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs116,391 from Rs114,976, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1,570 and Rs1,346.02 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market witnessed an increase of $8 and was sold at $1,676 against its sale at $1668, the Association reported.